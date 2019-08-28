US Med-Equip Expands Throughout Southeast US

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading movable medical equipment provider recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies of 2019 is opening new branches across the southeast as it continues its nationwide expansion.

To keep up with record demand from regional providers seeking the highest-quality movable medical equipment for patients in their care, US Med-Equip opened offices in Atlanta; Jacksonville, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia, as part of the company's $50 million investment in the southeastern region over five years.

This expansion comes on the heels of the company's Florida office openings in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Gainesville and Pensacola. US Med-Equip now has the most branches in the southeastern U.S., providing the densest coverage and ensuring the fastest response times for hospitals throughout the region. This is especially important as health care providers brace themselves for the surging need for medical equipment should disaster strike.

"Hospital officials in the southeast region always ask: 'What's your disaster preparedness plan? What can we expect if a hurricane hits?'" said Greg Salario, chief development officer for US Med-Equip, headquartered on the Gulf Coast. "We have a long history dealing with natural disasters like hurricanes. From our new locations, we can reach hospital partners who need our service and support faster than ever — not only during a disaster but year-round."

US Med-Equip has more than 37,000 movable medical devices — including respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other equipment — available for rent at a moment's notice. The 31 locations across the country, with more on the way, cover more than 35 percent of the nation's hospitals. The company also uses proprietary technology proven to help healthcare providers efficiently use, inventory and manage RFID-tagged medical equipment, which reduces hospitals' operating costs. US Med-Equip's hospital partners report an average annual savings of approximately 25 percent over prior providers, resulting in millions of dollars in savings.

"We are seeing unprecedented demand as hospitals make sweeping changes to adapt to patients' healthcare needs, streamlining processes and turning to smarter options to ensure they provide patients the best care possible," US Med-Equip CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia said. "Our clients count on us for top medical equipment and the critical technology to manage it, which gives time back to medical staff so they can focus on the wellness of patients rather than where their equipment is and whether it's ready to use."

