US Med-Equip Ranked as 'Top Workplace'

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest quality medical devices for patients in their care, has been named a 2019 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle.

The Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces ranking celebrates companies that are the very best at fostering a desirable working environment and keeping their employees empowered and engaged. Results are based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously through a third-party survey on workplace culture.

US Med-Equip (USME) is nationally known for its culture, driven by employees' shared purpose: to support the important work healthcare providers do every day to help patients heal. Each team member takes pride in knowing that they and their company are doing whatever it takes to help hospitals and medical staff treat patients with the highest quality medical equipment when they need it.

Whether transporting baby incubators and other life-support equipment to hospitals as a hurricane approaches or supplying additional breathing ventilators for hospitals before the flu epidemic strikes their community, US Med-Equip employees treat every order and every device as though it was intended to treat their own family member.

"Our hospital partners head off to work each day to help save peoples' lives. That's nothing short of inspiring. We have the privilege of together supporting their important work and take tremendous pride in that responsibility," US Med-Equip President Gurmit Singh Bhatia said.

US Med-Equip is expanding rapidly to meet increasing demand nationwide, and as the business grows, so does its team of dedicated employees. USME is hiring in Houston and across the country with more openings expected as the new year approaches. The company offers a comprehensive benefits program with health, dental, life, vision and 401(k). US Med-Equip also offers an employee Education Assistance Program, as well as personal and professional development opportunities. USME employees also support patients in need through nonprofit organizations such as The Periwinkle Foundation, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Ronald McDonald House, Medical Bridges and more.

About US Med-Equip

Houston-based US Med-Equip specializes in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment. The company has more than 38,000 medical devices—including respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other equipment—available for rent at a moment's notice. US Med-Equip operates from 31 locations across the country with a service area covering more than 35 percent of the nation's hospitals. Learn more about career opportunities with USME at www.usmedequip.com/careers.

