U.S. Medical Billing Service Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. medical billing service market report.

The U.S. medical billing service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.52% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. COVID-19 has immense effect on the medical billing, there were many new codes which was introduced for various treatments during the pandemic; this increased the dependency on medical billing service providers from the healthcare settings. This is further accelerating the adoption of medical billing services even among the smaller clinics.

2. Light services dominated the service type segment in the market. There is an increase in demand for the boutique type service providers, which provide unique services as per the requirement of their client. It is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other segments.

3. Open system dominates the market, as their unique features helps to share the patient details to other physicians as well, which is not the same with other system types. The adoption of open system among the medical billing service providers are high.

4. Hospitals and health systems dominates the end-user segment, however new platforms such as telehealth are largely accepted among the healthcare settings. Telehealth segment is expected to grow at a faster rate.

5. Automation in medical billing has reduced the medical billing errors largely. This also reduce the processing time, as well as better claims management through automation feature. Increased digitalization in the healthcare segment, has increased adoption of the automation in the medical billing process. Automation in medical billing is seen as a key factor for future service providers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by service type, end user, and system type

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 50 other vendors

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market – Segmentation

In 2020, the light service medical billing segment accounted for a share of 65.56% in the US medical billing service market. A majority of the light service medical billing companies are software vendors. Their services majorly include handling of work rejections and coding validation due to authorizations, eligibility, and other patient demographic details.

Large healthcare facilities or small independent healthcare companies prefer using the closed type billing system, where only the concerned parties have access to the details and cannot be shared with other companies for any processing. This type of system is still followed to store some of the sensitive/highly secretive medical treatment records.

Medical billing in this scenario is mostly outsourced to revenue management companies to process the claims and receive faster reimbursement. Most of the hospitals either use the software from the medical billing companies to process the claims or they directly have the in-house teams to process and share patient details with the medical billing companies.

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market by Service Type

Light Service

Full Service

Boutique Service

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market by System Type

Open

Closed

Isolated

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market by End User

Hospital & Health Systems

Physician Groups

Home Healthcare Providers

Telemedicine Providers

Hospice Providers

Others

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market – Dynamics

Due to the increased adoption of telehealth in the US during the pandemic, there was a huge demand for telemedicine billing during 2020 and 2021. Receiving reimbursements for telehealth procedures can be a tricky process involving CPT code modifiers. To streamline the workflow, many practitioners are turning to electronic management services to provide an electronic health record, or EHR, for each patient. Using the EHR software, they can gather a substantial amount of data that is necessary to perform analysis on their telehealth billed services. This gave rise to a number of telemedicine billing service providers in the market. For instance, ClaimCare, a medical billing firm, specializes in working with physicians who are new to telemedicine. Similarly, key vendors such as Kareo and CareCloud also help in telemedicine medical billing procedures. Companies such as Med USA are some of the significant players in the telehealth billing service segment.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Introduction of Cloud-Based Medical Billing

Encouraging Automation in Medical Billing

Increased Outsourcing of Medical Billing

Shift to Value-based Medical Billing

Major Vendors

Kareo

Athenahealth

Practice Fusion

CareCloud

eClinicalWorks

Other Prominent Vendors

3D Solutions

3Gen Consulting

4D Global

24/7 Medical Billing Services

ACP Billing Services

AdvancedMD

Alaska Billing Services

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

Allegro Billing

AllMeds

A-Stat Medical Billing Management

Assist Practice Management Services

Bay Medical Billing Services

California Medical Billing Services

ChartLogic

Cigna

Creosen DBA Medclaims Billing Services

Cloud 9 Medical Solutions

Coronis Health

CureMD

DNA Billing

DrChrono

EHealthSource

GE Healthcare

Golden West Medical Billing

HealthQuist

HSCPPA

Index Billing

MBCT

Medmecs Billing Services

Medical Billers and Coders

MedEx

McKesson

NXGN Management

OMS Partners

Park Medical Billing

Physicians Management Network (PMN) Inc

Procure billing solutions

Physicians' Professional Management Corporation

Preferred Billing Solutions

Promantra

PUREDI

Resolutions Billing & Consulting

Right Medical Billing

Superior Medical Management

Twin Peaks Medical Billing

TriMed Billing Services

Valletta Group

Vitruvian Medpro

Waystar

