U.S. Medical Billing Service Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. medical billing services market report.

The U.S. medical billing services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.52% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the US Healthcare System wastes up to USD 0.24 of every dollar on administrative and billing costs, or more than USD 6 billion annually. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue generation of healthcare practices fell, and emergency department (ED) volumes drastically declined in the country in 2020 and 2021. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) also projected that US healthcare spending will grow 5.4% annually on average from 2021 through 2028, reaching USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. The prominent vendors in the market are Kareo, athenahealth, Practice Fusion, CareCloud, and eCLinicalWorks. The open medical billing segment accounted for a share of 55.26% in 2020. The medical billing process needs to adapt value-based payment through advanced medical billing solutions. The payers and healthcare organizations are forced to adopt medical billing solutions that are geared to comply with value-based payment healthcare systems.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by service type, end user, and system type

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 50 other prominent vendors

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Service Type

Light Service

Full Service

Boutique Service

Segmentation By System Type

Open

Closed

Isolated

Segmentation By End User

Hospital & Health Systems

Physician Groups

Home Healthcare Providers

Telemedicine Providers

Hospice Providers

Others

The following factors are going to contribute to the growth of the U.S. medical billing services market.

Introduction of Cloud-Based Medical Billing

Encouraging Automation in Medical Billing

Introduction of Telemedicine Billing

Increased Outsourcing of Medical Billing

Increasing Healthcare Consolidation

Shift Towards Value-based Medical Billing

U.S. Medical Billing Service Market – Vendor Landscape

Vendors are coming up with integrated technology platforms, high-quality provider networks, and other sophisticated consumer engagement strategies. They are trying to create a strong brand image, establishing a strong relationship with clients to become leading medical billing solutions providers in the US. There are various key technological advancements that have revolutionized the medical billing platforms in the US. The introduction of automation in the medical billing process, cloud-based platforms, and integration of more user-friendly software that automatically detects the errors in the claims and corrects are some examples. In addition, vendors are focused on consumer engagement strategies like implementing sophisticated behavioral analytics and providing more customized solutions to understand their end-users to drive better engagement. These predictive models allow vendors to identify members most likely to use their solution and thereby improve outcomes.

Key Vendors

Kareo

Athenahealth

Practice Fusion

CareCloud

eClinicalWorks

Other Prominent Vendors

