U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Worth $21,358.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 Whenever any technology witnesses any advancement, the upgraded products are normally adopted first in the U.S. This factor is expected to be instrumental in the growth of the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market, from $8,262.2 million in 2019 to $21,358.3 million in 2030, at a 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Due to its established healthcare sector, new medical devices and technologies are regularly introduced here.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/u-s-medical-equipment-maintenance-market/report-sample

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market gets a boost from this factor, as advanced medical instruments and systems often have complex machinery and critical parts. Thus, their vulnerability to breakdowns and malfunctioning remains rather high, which makes regular maintenance, servicing, and part replacement/upgradation a necessity. In addition, an array of devices and systems are used non-stop at healthcare settings in the U.S., as they witness a high patient footfall, which further makes them prone to breakdowns.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shutdown of manufacturing facilities and commercial operations have had a negative impact on the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market. As a result, operations of medical science liaisons, sales representatives, and other field-based pharmaceutical and medical device company employees have been hampered. Only after the lockdown is lifted will normalcy be restored in the industry.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type (Imaging, Advanced Imaging Modalities, Primary Imaging Modalities, Electromedical, Life Support, Endoscopes, Surgical, Dental), Service Type (Preventive , Corrective, Operational), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Multi-vendor OEM, Single-Vendor OEM, Independent Service Organization, In-House Maintenance), End User (Public Sector, Private Sector) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/u-s-medical-equipment-maintenance-market

In the years to come, the preventive category, on the basis of service type, would experience the highest CAGR in the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market, of 10.4%. As unexpected breakdowns can push back medical procedures by days, healthcare centers are taking measures to get their equipment serviced regularly, even before a mishap occurs. This is why the popularity of annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) for medical equipment maintenance is rising in the country.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=u-s-medical-equipment-maintenance-market

Texas has been the highest-revenue-generating state in the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market till now, and the future scenario is predicted to be no different. Government agencies, including Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS), Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Employees Retirement System (ERS), Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and Teacher Retirement System (TRS), invest heavily in its healthcare sector, which leads to a high adoption of various types of equipment, thereby generating a high demand for servicing.

The major companies operating in the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market are Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agiliti Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health Inc., Canon Inc., Sodexo SA, Shimadzu Corporation, TRIMEDX Holdings LLC, Crothall Healthcare, NovaMed Corporation, Signature Medical Services Inc., and Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO).

Browse More Reports

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Globally, the APAC medical equipment maintenance market is expected to witness the fastest growth, and is projected to progress at a CAGR of 9.2% during the period 2019–2024. The growth of the market is mainly led by advancements in the medical devices industry, increasing chronic ailments, and growing number of hospitals in the region.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market

The U.K. durable medical equipment market is expected to be valued at $7,083.0 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This growth will be mainly driven by the increasing life expectancy of the country's population, and growing accessibility to technologically advanced products.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-durable-medical-equipment-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

SOURCE P&S Intelligence