U.S. Medical Glove Signs $63.6 Million Deal with Pentagon to Secure Domestic PPE

U.S. Medical Glove Inks $63.6 Million Pentagon Deal to Build US Nitrile Glove Machines. Tweet this

The Pentagon grant further creates independence from foreign made medical devices for Americans by building the machines themselves in America and decoupling from China as the company brings the business of making high-performance industrial manufacturing equipment back to the United States. U.S. Medical Glove will purchase as much as 1 billion pounds of US steel, 535 miles of US made copper wire, 3 million US made cotter pins and a litany of other American made components.

"We are honored to be called upon by our government to lead the solution to this problem," said USMGC Managing Partner Dylan Ratigan. "Industry and government leaders across the country have unified with us to ensure we exceed expectations on behalf of DoD and HHS for our country."

As many as 3000 direct jobs and 10000 indirect jobs will be created as US Medical Glove expands to as many as of 6 regional hubs, increasing availability, reducing costs to end users across America. Staffing will be driven by a Veterans First program, to offer not just jobs -- but livelihoods to our nations transitioning military personnel.

DOD's Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell (DA2) led this effort in coordination with the Department of the Air Force's Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force (DAF ACT). HHS' Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) funded this effort through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act to support industrial base expansion for critical medical resources.

U.S. Medical Glove Company strategic partners and key advisors include Richter Engineering; Qualex Manufacturing; Mazars; Klehr, Harrison, Harvey, Branzburg; and Cushman & Wakefield.

Link to Defense Contract:

https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Contracts/Contract/Article/2637207/

Link to U.S. Medical Glove:

www.usmedicalglove.com

SOURCE U.S. Medical Glove Company

Related Links

https://www.usmedicalglove.com

