MONTGOMERY, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USMG is now in 24-hour production, selling and shipping daily cartons of both its patient examination gloves and its 6-mil industrial general purpose nitrile gloves across these United States.



US Medical glove is funded by Health and Human Services (HHS) and supports President Biden's Build Back America plan.

US Medical Glove receives FDA 510k Approval Tweet this US Made Nitrile Glove Production Lines.

