U.S. Medication Adherence Packaging Industry Outlook, 2024 Featuring Omnicell, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and WestRock Company

The U.S. medication adherence packaging market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.



The medication adherence packaging market is expected to increase due to rising incidence of chronic diseases, surging healthcare infrastructure, aging population, growing pharmaceutical industry, favorable government initiatives for promoting medication adherence, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, etc.

The US medication adherence packaging market is fairly fragmented with several major market players operating in the region. The key players of the medication adherence packaging market are Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and WestRock Company are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Scope of the Report



The report provides an in depth analysis of the U.S. medication adherence packaging market by value, by form, by packaging type, by material type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the medication adherence packaging market in the U.S.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. medication adherence packaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Medication Adherence Packaging: An overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Medication Adherence Packaging

2.1.2 Forms of Medical Adherence Packaging

2.2 Medical Adherence Packaging Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Medical Adherence Packaging Segmentation



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Form (Unit-Dose Packaging and Multi-Dose packaging)

3.1.3 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Blister Cards, Prefilled Syringes and Injectable, Vials, Ampoules and Others)

3.1.4 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Material Type (Plastic Film, Aluminum, Glass, Paper & Paperboard and Others)

3.2 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market: Form Analysis

3.2.1 The US Unit-Dose Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Multi-Dose Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.3 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market: Packaging Type Analysis

3.3.1 The US Medication Adherence Blister Cards Packaging Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Medication Adherence Prefilled Syringes and Injectable Packaging Market by Value

3.3.3 The US Medication Adherence Vials Packaging Market by Value

3.3.4 The US Medication Adherence Ampoules Packaging Market by Value

3.3.5 The US Others Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.4 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market: Material Type Analysis

3.4.1 The US Plastic Film Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.4.2 The US Aluminium Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.4.3 The US Glass Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.4.4 The US Paper & Paperboard Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value

3.4.5 The US Others Medication Adherence Packaging Market by Value



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Adherence



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Surging Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Aging Population

5.1.4 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Promoting Medication Adherence

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Economic Slowdown

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 High Rate of Medication Non-Adherence

5.3.2 Continuous Innovations in Medication Adherence Packaging

5.3.3 Shift Towards Environment-Friendly Material for Packaging



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market Players by Recent Acquisition and Agreements

6.3 The US Medication Adherence Packaging Market Players by Product Portfolio



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Omnicell, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 McKesson Corporation

7.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.4 WestRock Company



