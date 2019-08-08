U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Hit $74.43 Billion by 2026, at 13.7% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type (Headphones, Speakers, Battery, Power Bank, Battery Case, Chargers, Protective Case, Screen Protection, Smart Watch, Fitness Bands, Memory Card, and AR & VR Headsets): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the U.S. mobile phone accessories market was pegged at $28.52 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $74.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019–2026.

Increase in demand for mobile phones in the U.S and rapid production of portable devices that are flexible, cost-effective and convenient fuel the growth of the U.S mobile phone accessories market. Also, there has been a steep rise in the use of advanced electronic devices in North America due to constant technological advancements and mounting need for LTE as well as cloud technologies. Finally, the fact that wireless accessories tend to offer seamless connectivity to the digital world is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The headphones segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on product type, the headphones segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lion's share during the study period. Availability of enhanced technological advancements in headphones has spurred the growth. The AR &VR headsets, on the other hand, are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.0% throughout 2019–2026. Growing gaming population in the region is anticipated to propel the growth the segment.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the report include Bose Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., and Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG. Incorporating a number of high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to strengthen their stand in the industry.

