U.S. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2018-2025: Increasing Demand for Value-Added Services Over Voice Services

The "U.S. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Discount, Telecom, M2M), By Operational Model, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2025, registering a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for value-added services (VAS) over voice services has led to a rise in the adoption of MVNO in U.S.

Increasing demand for roaming MVNO model owing to rise in number of travelers in the country has greatly propelled the U.S. MVNO market over the forecast period. Additionally, MVNO operators have been offering service sets at lower costs, which is expected to considerably aid market growth.

Soaring demand for smartphones and mobile broadband, along with technological advancements and development of compact, lightweight, and multifunctional devices, is anticipated to significantly drive the U.S. market. Expansion of communication technologies such as LTE 4G and 5G as well as expansion of Wi-Fi offer growth opportunities for players.

A key trend that has been observed in the U.S. market is that MVNOs in the country allow their users to personalize their plans for meeting text, data, and voice demands. Increasing advancements in LTE infrastructure, which provides services such as VoLTE, ViLTE, and VoWiFi, is expected to offer growth prospects to market players over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, the discount segment is anticipated to dominate the market, with a revenue of USD 7.73 billion in 2025. This growth can be attributed to intense competition in the market, which encourages MVNOs to offer various discounts on voice, data, and text to retain existing users and attract new ones

by 2025, owing to low capital investment required in setting it up By way of end use, the consumer segment emerged dominant and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to growing advancements in high-speed mobile broadband and availability of low-cost smartphones in the market

Key industry participants include 7-Eleven Speak Out Wireless, AirVoice Wireless, Asahi Net , Boost Mobile LLC, CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd, and Cyfrowy Polsat SA.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. MVNO - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 U.S. MVNO Market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.1 U.S. MVNO market, by type, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 U.S. MVNO market, by operational model, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 U.S. MVNO market, by end use, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 U.S. MVNO Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 U.S. MVNO - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 U.S. MVNO - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing mobile subscriber base

3.4.1.2 Increasing demand for mobile broadband and smartphones

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of awareness and expertise

3.5 U.S. MVNO - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 U.S. MVNO - Company Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.7 U.S. MVNO - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape



7-Eleven Speak Out Wireless

AirVoice Wireless

Asahi Net

Boost Mobile LLC

CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA

Drillisch Telecom

Exetel

FreedomPop

Freenet AG

FRiENDi Mobile

FirmTel

Giffgaff

IIJmio

iiNet

Japan Communications Inc

KDDI Mobile

Kore Telematics

Lebara Group

Lyca Mobile

ONO Spain

Ortel Mobile

PlatinumTel Communications, LLC

PLDT Hong Kong

Poste Mobile SpA

Quebecor, Inc. ( Canada )

) Rakuten Mobile

SK Telecom

TalkTalk Group

Tesco Mobile Ltd

Ting Inc.

TracFone Wireless Inc

UPP Wireless

Virgin Mobile

