U.S. Money Reserve Announces The Official U.S. Release Of The 2019 Queen Victoria 200th Anniversary Four-Coin Set

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, whose nearly 64-year reign—known as the Victorian period—was characterized by great industrial expansion and economic progress. Available exclusively in the U.S. from U.S. Money Reserve, the 2019 Queen Victoria 200th Anniversary Four-Coin Set combines masterful artistry and ultra-low mintages in the highest possible quality to honor a legendary monarch.

Produced at leading government minting institution Australia's Perth Mint, each coin is struck from the highest purities possible—99.99% pure gold and 99.99% pure silver. This four-coin set includes 2-oz. and 1/4-oz. Gold Proofs, a 1-oz. Silver Proof, and a unique 2-oz. Silver Antiqued Coin whose surface has been "antiqued" by hand to give it a unique finish.

The Perth Mint designated U.S. Money Reserve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the 2-oz. Gold Proof, which has a low mintage of just 350 coins. U.S. Money Reserve secured 256 of these coins, meaning only 256 complete four-coin sets are available for release in the United States.

"We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with our longstanding global partner, The Perth Mint, with yet another incredible release," says Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve.

Each set is certified in the highest grades available—museum-quality 70 or near-flawless 69—and features the "Royal Monarch Collection" specialty label from PCGS.

"This beautiful low-mintage set makes for a treasured addition for both precious metals owners and history enthusiasts," says John Rothans, Chief Numismatist at U.S. Money Reserve.

To speak with a U.S. Money Reserve Account Executive about the release of the 2019 Queen Victoria 200th Anniversary Four-Coin Set, please call 833-884-3954.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook , connect on LinkedIn , and follow on Twitter.

