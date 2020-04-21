U.S. Money Reserve Debuts New Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary Coins – A Preview of the Highly-Anticipated WWII Series – During 'Coin Week Sale'

The first coins and preview of the highly-anticipated series include a 1 oz. silver bullion coin and 1 oz. gold bullion coin that both depict the iconic image of U.S. soldiers raising the American flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

"We are proud to offer our customers the chance to own these first coins from our World War II Series," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "There has never been a time in our generation's history where we've had to fight for our everyday right to be free. While our enemy right now is completely different than those our military fought so bravely, recent events do remind us how fragile freedom is. We are reminded of how truly blessed we really are. That's why it's our duty to honor the events and heroes of WWII. We preserve their legacy so that our next generations can continue to learn about America's history and those who fought for and gave us our daily freedoms."

Made famous by Joe Rosenthal's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph, the Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary coins depict the most recognizable image from WWII: U.S. troops bravely raising a U.S. flag on the highest point of Iwo Jima, Mount Suribachi, in 1945. "The Raising of the Flag at Iwo Jima" not only became a popular symbol of American perseverance, the hope for peace, and victory, but it ignited patriotism and inspired millions of Americans to buy over $35 million in war bonds. The coins' obverse image beautifully honors America's wartime Allies Australia and Great Britain with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime series. The Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary coins beautifully commemorate one of the most iconic moments of WWII – the raising of the American flag at Iwo Jima," said John Rothans, Master Numismatist at U.S. Money Reserve. "This brand-new release features legal-tender gold and silver coins produced in limited numbers and expected to sell out quickly. Through our partnership with the Perth Mint our customers can expect the highest quality of coins."

In February, U.S. Money Reserve announced its co-venture with the esteemed World War II Foundation to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima by preserving the legacy of the noble men and women who fought for the freedoms of Americans during World War II.

Throughout this year, U.S. Money Reserve and the World War II Foundation will continue unveiling powerful efforts that honor the legacy of the WWII generation.

U.S. Money Reserve is proud to underwrite two upcoming World War II Foundation documentaries: "1st to Fight: Pacific War Marine's," narrated by Jon Seda (HBO's "The Pacific," NBC's "Chicago P.D."), as well as the documentary "Return to Iwo Jima" which will be narrated by Gary Sinise. Both are produced by World War II Foundation President and Founder Tim Gray and scheduled to air on more than 100 PBS stations.

"The World War II Foundation is truly thankful to receive support from U.S. Money Reserve in order to further our mission of educating current generations on the courage, sacrifice, and ultimate victory of the WWII generation," said Major General Andrew B. Davis USMC (Ret), Chief Executive Officer of World War II Foundation. "Every day we are losing WWII veterans. Soon they will be all gone. Now more than ever, we feel compelled to preserve the powerful voices of the men and women who served our country so selflessly and courageously during WWII. We're thankful to work with U.S. Money Reserve to assist us in this shared mission."

