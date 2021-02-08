U.S. Money Reserve Releases All-New Exclusive 2021 3-Coin Silver American Eagle Reagan Legacy Set

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®, is honored to announce the exclusive release of the 2021 3-Coin Silver American Eagle Reagan Legacy Set. This set was exclusively released by U.S. Money Reserve on February 6, 2021, on what would have been President Ronald Reagan's 110th birthday. This exemplary three-coin set honors Ronald Reagan's legacy as the father of the Silver American Eagle program.

The 2021 3-Coin Silver American Eagle Reagan Legacy Set also marks a unique time in history. Modern-day issues of nearly all American Silver Eagle coins are typically produced at the U.S. Mint at West Point. However, due to rising silver demand and global supply constraints over the past year, the U.S. Mint had to supplement the production of Silver American Eagles at the San Francisco and Philadelphia Mints, in addition to its West Point Mint Facility.

"With silver prices more than doubling over the last 11 months, the U.S. Mint is pulling out the stops trying to keep up with demand. It will be a challenge as market forces seem set to drive demand even higher," said Phillip Diehl, president of U.S. Money Reserve. Diehl previously served as the 35th director of the U.S. Mint from 1994–2000.

This three-coin set contains Silver Eagles from all three Mints and features one of the final appearances of John Mercanti's iconic eagle reverse design. Each coin is certified Museum-Quality MS-70 "First Day of Issue" by PCGS with a special "Type 1" designation and includes a specialty label hand-signed by an esteemed member of the Reagan family as part of U.S. Money Reserve's exclusive Reagan Legacy Signature Series.

The 2021 3-Coin Silver American Eagle Reagan Legacy Set includes:

1 oz. Silver Eagle PCGS MS70 - First Day of Issue - Green Special Emergency Philadelphia Label hand-signed by Michael Reagan

1 oz. Silver Eagle PCGS MS70 - First Day of Issue - Blue West Point Label hand-signed by Cameron Reagan

1 oz. Silver Eagle PCGS MS70 - First Day of Issue - Red Special Emergency San Francisco Label hand-signed by Ashley Reagan

"We are proud to offer our customers the opportunity to own these incredible coins that pays tribute to President Ronald Reagan and his family." said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "Because of the Liberty Coin Act that was signed by President Reagan in 1985, these beautiful coins remain in production today. There has never been a better opportunity to pay honor to the Reagan Family and their legacy than with these coins that can be passed down to generations to come. Our history and relationship with the Reagan family allowed us the unique opportunity to be the only company to have President Ronald Reagan's son Michael Reagan, and grandchildren Cameron and Ashley Reagan involved in the release of this three-coin set."

Individuals can purchase the 2021 3-Coin Silver American Eagle Reagan Legacy Set at the special price of only $495 (plus shipping and handling) either online at https://bit.ly/2O8BQ9d or by calling 1-844-307-7017.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of legal-tender gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve