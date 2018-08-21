U.S. Navy Awards Belcan Government Services The Seaport Next Generation Contract, A $50 Billion Multi-Year IDIQ Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC announced today that Schafer Government Services, part of Belcan's Government Services segment, has been awarded the SeaPort Next Generation contract, a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quality (IDIQ) multiple award contract from the United States Navy in Arlington, Virginia.

Belcan is among the companies that will compete for task orders to provide engineering and program management support services with a total contract value of $50 billion, averaging $5 billion annually over 10 years. Under this IDIQ, Belcan and the awarded companies will provide systems and process engineering support, test and evaluation, research and development, modeling, simulation, prototype and analysis support, system design documentation and technical data support, financial analysis, analytical and organizational assessment and logistics support, computer and information security, and systems analysis and management support.

"We look forward to continuing to support the Navy through the SeaPort Next Generation contract. Our team of skilled professionals brings a high level of engineering expertise with proven results to assist the Navy's innovative advances through research and development and test and evaluation," said Lee Shabe, President, Belcan Government Services.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

CONTACT:

Blicksilver Public Relations

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE Belcan, LLC

Related Links

http://www.belcan.com

