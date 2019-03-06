U.S. Navy Awards Leidos Contract to Support Aircraft Readiness Worldwide

RESTON, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide flexible, ready, and rapidly deployable capabilities for aviation systems worldwide. The multiple award, hybrid contract has a five-year base period of performance with five optional years, and a total potential value of $12.6 billion.

Leidos specializes in the development, operations, and maintenance of both manned and unmanned airborne systems. Under the Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services contract, Leidos will provide aviation logistical services for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, unmanned aircraft vehicles, and lighter than air vehicles, as well as integrally related systems and weapon systems. The company will bring enterprise perspective, best-in-industry capability and the engineering discipline, which maximizes its technical expertise as a full spectrum global aviation services provider. Services will help increase aircraft readiness and provide speed to U.S. Navy initiatives.

"We have decades of operational and integration expertise that has provided rapid solutions for our customers when they need them the most," said Senior Vice President Kevin Lansdowne, Leidos Airborne Solutions. "Our systems have successfully flown thousands of hours supporting the warfighter in combat zones as well as on the ground processing and exploiting mission-critical information."

NAVAIR provides full life-cycle support of naval aviation aircraft, weapons and systems operated by Sailors and Marines.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

