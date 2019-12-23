US Navy awards Raytheon $112 million Miniature Air-Launched Decoy contract

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) was awarded a U.S. Navy contract for the Miniature Air-Launched Decoy – Navy, as announced by the U.S. Department of Defense on Dec. 20, 2019.

Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $112,267,649 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This modification provides non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase as well as through payload integration and transition to production for the MALD-N.