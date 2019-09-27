U.S. Navy Veteran Wins $75,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Baker, who is returning home to his roots in Oklahoma, is a third generation member of the Navy. His grandfather served in WWI, while his father served during WWII. In his 20 years of service, Baker served in three deployments and seven duty stations around the world, including South America and the Persian Gulf. Baker retired from the Navy in August and now works as an engineer.

"Prior homebuyer giveaway sweepstakes have given Veterans United a chance to meet incredible families. Rico and his family were no different. Their zest for life, service to our country and love for each other pours out of all four of them," said Veterans United Chief Marketing Officer Kris Farmer. "We are incredibly proud to partner with realtor.com® for the $75,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway."

Baker said, "Never, when I filled out the form for Veterans United would I have known my life would change in an instant, but I dreamed big and I was blessed with the gift of a lifetime. Thank you so much."

Baker, along with his wife, Eliza, and their two children, have lived in Illinois, California, and Oklahoma while Baker served in the Navy. They now call Edmond, Okla., their home.

"It is incredibly exciting for all of us at realtor.com® to share this moment with Rico and his family as we celebrate the fourth time we've partnered with Veterans United on a home giveaway," said Tricia Smith, realtor.com® senior vice president. "Rico has devoted two decades to the American people through his time in the Navy, serving both domestically and abroad. This is just a small token in the face of all his sacrifices. He represents all who serve and have served, to protect and defend the U.S. Their dedication makes the American Dream possible for all of us."

The giveaway was open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military Veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway closed at 11:59 a.m. ET, May 31, 2019, at www.realtor.com/75-anniversary-veterans-giveaway .

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers the most MLS-listed for-sale listings among national real estate portals, and access to information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Through its Opcity platform, realtor.com® uses data science and machine learning to connect consumers with a real estate professional based on their specific buying and selling needs. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is a trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service nationwide lender financed more than $10.5 billion in loans in 2018. Veterans United is the largest VA lender in the country. Its mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. Earlier this year, Veterans United was named No. 23 of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $51 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011. Learn more at EnhanceLives.com. NMLS ID #1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Equal Opportunity Lender. Mortgage Research Center, LLC.

Contact: Cody Horvat, cody.horvat@realtor.com

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://www.realtor.com

