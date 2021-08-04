US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Career Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If He Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran who decades ago had significant exposure to lung cancer on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-especially if he spent his career in the navy. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer is based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It does not matter if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes. The typical Navy Veteran we try to get identified is over 60 years old and the served in the navy in the 1950s. 1960s or 1970s.

"Most Navy Veterans or people who develop lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos at work or in the navy decades ago are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be substantial financial compensation. Please do this." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

