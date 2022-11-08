US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Just Endorsed The Gori Law Firm to Assist a Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer-If Before 1982 They Had Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy or At Work-Compensation Might Be $100,000s + Possible VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We have just endorsed The Gori Law Firm to assist a Veteran or person who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA-if the individual had significant on the job exposure to asbestos prior to 1982.

Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer The Gori Law Firm

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-and additionally there may be VA benefits as well for a Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"Most people who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer never get compensated because they do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as the representatives at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866 532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate is urging the family of a Veteran or person who had substantial exposure to asbestos at work before 1982 to try and make a list of the specifics of how their loved one was exposed to asbestos-because it is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for a financial compensation claim-as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

M. Thomas Martin

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate