US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure and Now Has Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Help with Compensation

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now appealing to a Navy Veteran or person who had extreme exposure to asbestos at work to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief explanation about asbestos exposure lung cancer and how a Veteran or person like this might get compensated. About 2500 US citizens each year are diagnosed with mesothelioma, and the Advocate estimates that four or five times as many people are diagnosed with lung cancer that is caused by asbestos exposure. Tragically most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer never get compensated.

People who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy or at work are five times more likely to get lung cancer than people who were not exposed to asbestos. Most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as the Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The Advocate's initiative is nationwide for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure in any state. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in any state. The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide-and they work overtime for their very valued clients. For direct access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

