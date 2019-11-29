NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had significant exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy. The Advocate would like to introduce a person like this to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma-and they work overtime for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Again-if a Navy Veteran or person with any type of lung cancer had long term exposure to asbestos, we want them or their family to call us at 800-714-0303. We are advocates for Navy Veterans or civilians with asbestos exposure lung cancer and we want to help people like this to get compensated. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a qualifying Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible compensation

"With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. Many victims never smoked, and they never connected their asbestos exposure in the navy or at work, to their lung cancer. As long as-the lung cancer victim, or their family members can prove the exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work, we will do everything possible to help them get what might be significant financial compensation."

For more information please call the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

