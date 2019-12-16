US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Workplace or Service-Related Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans or people who now have lung cancer because of service related or workplace exposure to asbestos never get compensated because they did not know the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The compensation claims for people like this could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"To get the financial compensation done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The reason the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is so focused on helping Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer or their family members is because people like this almost never get compensated. The Advocate is trying to change this sad fact. For more information a person with lung cancer who had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or in the navy, or their family members are urged to call 800-714-0303-anytime. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

