US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Remarkable Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist with Compensation

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Lung Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos on the job and now has lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. Asbestos exposure can dramatically increase the chances for a person developing lung cancer and most people like this do not realize that the $30 billion dollars asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

A financial compensation claim for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer can frequently exceed $100,000 as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Anytime includes weekends or holidays such as Christmas, New Year's Day, Memorial Day, The 4th of July, Labor Day, Veterans day and or Thanksgiving. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "To get the financial compensation job done for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The remarkable attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation awards for Navy Veterans and or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer to get compensated if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy or at a workplace. The Advocate calls this free service the 'list' and it is designed to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer list the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-04303 it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

