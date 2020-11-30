US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste If He Had Exposure to Asbestos on a Submarine; Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer, who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service, or their immediate family members to please call the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste - especially if the Veteran served on a submarine. The financial compensation for a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos on a submarine, a ship or at a shipyard might exceed $100,000 even if he smoked cigarettes. What most Navy Veterans like this or their family members frequently do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult children to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if their loved one/Navy Veteran has lung cancer and decades ago had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy submarine, ship or at a shipyard--because the compensation might be so significant.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist with a Navy Veteran with lung cancer with their initial VA claims submission, and there is no charge for this service.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is passionate about assisting Navy Veterans with lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos on ships or submarines that were based in the following locations:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

Newport, Rhode Island

Mayport, Florida

Bremerton, Washington

New London, Connecticut

Kings Bay, Georgia

Bangor, Washington

Honolulu, Hawaii

Point Loma, California

Yokosuka, Japan

Subic Bay, Philippines

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

