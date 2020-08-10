US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Had Asbestos Exposure Decades Ago to Pursue Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000 and to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard to pursue financial compensation and to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get the job done. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. If we are talking about a Navy Veteran who spent his career in the navy the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer, who also had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes or not. If this sounds like your husband or your dad, please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be significant financial compensation. This is worth your time and your dad could be in any state." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.



However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

