US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Wife of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste -- If the Veteran Had Exposure to Asbestos on a Navy Ship or Submarine, Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the wife of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer to call 800-714-0303 to talk about possible compensation with the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for people like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.

"If you have a friend who is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer, he is over 60 years old and you know he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy please share our press release with him or his family. What most Navy Veterans and people who now have lung cancer-and who decades ago had heavy exposure to asbestos do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. This is a nationwide appeal for a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer-and in the 1960s or 1970s had heavy exposure to asbestos. Financial compensation for a person like this does not involve suing the navy. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime including weekends. We think a person or family like this will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.



However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

