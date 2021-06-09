US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Appeals to the Wife or Son-Daughter of A Navy Veteran Who Just Died of Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who just passed away from lung cancer please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while serving in the navy he had significant exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. What most Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer and or their families do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust fund was set up for them too.

US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"Unfortunately, the window to get compensated for a Navy Veteran who died of lung cancer and or mesothelioma closes in a few years after they pass away-so if the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad-and you are certain he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. As we mentioned the financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars. For a career Navy Veteran with lung cancer-and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Most Navy Veterans or people who develop lung cancer after heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Financial compensation for a person who develops lung cancer after asbestos exposure at work or in the navy prior to 1982 is based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. For more information-a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982-is urged to-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

http://www.USNavyLungCancer.Com

