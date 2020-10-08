HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to resource for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state or their family-because he has been doing this specific type of for decades. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars for a person who served on a ship or submarine for three or four years. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-the compensation might be in the millions of dollars-especially if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine during a shipyard overhaul or repair as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Asbestos Warning Sign US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma

Unfortunately, 2020 might be the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in decades-because of the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma share many similar symptoms and there is fear that many people who had mesothelioma could have been misdiagnosed with COVID-19. If the person died with a COVID-19 diagnosis there would be no compensation for that person-if the person-actually had mesothelioma. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

"Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for a long time and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik and his team will do everything possible to build the compensation claim remotely to protect the Navy Veteran and their family. However, for the best possible compensation-it is vital to begin the compensation process as soon as possible." www.karstvonoiste.com/



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800.714.0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

