US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a US Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Suggestions About the Nation's Top Lawyers to Call for The Best Compensation Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are urging a US Navy Veteran or a shipyard worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for extremely honest suggestions about the caliber of lawyer they should be talking to. In most instances the lawyers we suggest will be a senior partner at one of the nation's most prestigious mesothelioma law firms who have a national reputation for getting the best possible mesothelioma compensation results for their Navy Veteran or shipyard worker clients.

Asbestos Warning Sign US Navy Veterans-Mesothelioma

"Our top priority is seeing to it that Navy Veterans or navy shipyard workers receive the very best possible financial compensation results." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran, a US Navy shipyard worker with mesothelioma, or their family members to not be unprepared if they want the best mesothelioma compensation and they provide a few must do's:

"Try to make a list of exposure to asbestos on a certain navy ship, submarine, or both, and try to give as much detail as possible about the asbestos exposure including the year, month as well as the names of crew members who may have witnessed to exposure. This will be extremely helpful to the attorneys we suggest.

"As soon as mesothelioma diagnosis has been confirmed we are urging a Navy Veteran or navy shipyard worker to call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly with some of the nation's most elite mesothelioma lawyers.

"Under no circumstances call on an Internet advertisement that infers they are a Navy Compensation Claims Center, or that no lawsuit will be needed because both of these claims are not honest." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, and Oregon. However, a US Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, Alaska, Oklahoma, Delaware, Nebraska, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arizona, North Carolina, Utah, Nevada or Connecticut.– any state. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

For more information about specific types of US Navy ships please visit their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp .

For recent developments in the US Navy please review a copy of the Navy Times: https://www.navytimes.com/

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

204048@email4pr.com

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

Related Links

http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

