US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma in Any State in the USA to Call The Gori Law Firm, A National Mesothelioma Law Firm -- Get Much Better Compensation Results

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who was assigned to stay with their ship, or submarine to assist shipyard workers with a repair or an overhaul decades ago to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106-if the veteran has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will discuss-financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate says, "The Internet is polluted with ads that suggest compensation is super easy--almost as if—you now have mesothelioma and the checks just start rolling in. In reality-if a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma wants the best compensation results you had better hire incredibly skilled lawyers. The Gori Law Firm is a top 5 mesothelioma law firm, they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation and when it comes to a Navy Veteran who had extreme exposure to asbestos at a shipyard-they will go the extra mile for their clients. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

At no cost to their clients who are Veterans of the US Armed Forces who now have mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required forms to hopefully qualify their client for VA benefits. The goal here is to hopefully qualify their client for additional compensation. For more information please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

Current for Former Navy Shipyards:

Norfolk, Virginia





Long Beach, California





Brooklyn, New York





Bangor, Maine





Bremerton, Washington





Boston, Massachusetts





Honolulu, Hawaii





Philadelphia, Pennsylvania





New London, Connecticut

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

202-422-2069

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate