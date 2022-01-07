US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics About Their Compensation that Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are urging a US Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or their immediate family to focus in on compensation that might exceed a million dollars and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about how the compensation process works. As Erik Karst will explain the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim are the facts related to how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos.

"For most Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma their asbestos exposure probably took place on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Most of the Navy Veterans we have assisted for nearly two decades were exposed to asbestos in an engine room, propulsion center, at a machine shop, or as a repair person on a ship or submarine. Prior to 1982 the navy had very few rules about asbestos exposure for sailors, NCOs, or officers who served on navy ships, or submarines.

"The reason we mention shipyards when it comes to Navy Veterans with mesothelioma is that frequently sailors were required to stay onboard their ship or submarines and assist shipyard workers with repairs or overhauls. Navy Veterans like this could have had extreme exposure to asbestos and the asbestos exposure could have lasted for weeks or months. If the individual-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and his mesothelioma diagnosis has just happened-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about financial compensation. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska,

North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

