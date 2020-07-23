US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma in a Rural State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation-Not a 'Free' Booklet

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in a rural state or their family please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to get a serious plan about compensation-that might exceed a million dollars. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his amazing team at Karst von Oiste specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma-and their goal is people like this receive the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma will be misdiagnosed with COVID-19-especially in states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, Washington, and North Carolina. As mentioned, mesothelioma compensation might exceed a million dollars-if a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure receives a confirmed diagnosis.

However, if a Navy Veteran gets misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus as opposed to mesothelioma the chances for compensation are almost zero. If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he had extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 please be certain to tell the physicians treating him-if he has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at Karst von Oiste because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are welcome to call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.

