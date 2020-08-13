US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Retired Navy Officer or NCO Who Now has Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Compensation Might Be in The Millions of Dollars

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a retired career Navy officer or NCO anywhere in the nation who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to get serious about financial compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma compensation for a person like this could be in the millions of dollars because their asbestos exposure may have been so extreme.

"Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his remarkable colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Erik Karst is also extremely familiar with navy ships, submarines, and shipyards. Having this type of knowledge is a huge advantage because Erik Karst will be able to talk specifics with a Navy Veteran about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a retired Navy Officer or NCO who has recently diagnosed mesothelioma to not start playing lawyer roulette on the Internet by calling on ads that mention 'free' booklets, calculators, no law suit needed-because if they call on one of these ads-they might create a lawyer stampede.

The average age of a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old and by the time they get diagnosed they are typically extremely sick. "We want all Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma to receive the best possible compensation results-and we are certain attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at Karst von Oiste will deliver. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

