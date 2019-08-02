US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's Initiative Is Growing into Every State to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Is Talking Directly with Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation - Get Better Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is in the process of fully expanding their initiative with state specific websites-nationwide to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state has the best possible legal representation-because the Navy Veteran's financial compensation depends on it. To get the financial compensation job done for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and they provide nearly instant access to attorney Erik Karst their founding partner if a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their immediate family would call them anytime at 800-714-0303.

If a Navy Veteran wants the best possible financial compensation it is absolutely vital-they have some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys representing them. It is for this reason the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would like the best possible financial compensation settlement results-the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to develop a list of their various exposures to asbestos. As they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 - "This is incredibly vital information because this becomes the basis for your mesothelioma compensation and in the very capable hands of a lawyer of Erik Karst's caliber this information potentially can become the foundation for substantial compensation as we would like to discuss with a Navy Veteran anytime." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.

