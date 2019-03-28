NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate , "We are now the top branded source in the United States for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and our number one priority is people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst—the founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste—to ensure the best financial compensation settlement happens. The law firm Karst von Oiste is one of the leading mesothelioma law firms in the nation and they specialize in assisting US Navy Veterans with this rare form of cancer.

"We also want to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible treatment options, and we also do everything possible to ensure they receive VA disability payments. We are advocates for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and there is not much we will not do to help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

In the last few weeks the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has become aware of the fact that the Veterans Administration might be charging Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for medical treatments. The group is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma navigate around the VA so that their financial compensation may not be at risk. Alternatives to the VA include private insurance as well as Medicare. The group does not want one Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get shortchanged because of incompetence at the Veterans Administration. For additional information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Most US Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma would have been exposed to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine that was based at one of the navy bases:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego California

Newport, Rhode Island

New London, Connecticut

Bremerton - Bangor, Washington

- Kings Bay, Georgia

Honolulu, Hawaii

Mayport, Florida

Subic Bay-Philippines

Vital Compensation Tip for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "Before you hire a law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim please call us at 800-714-0303 first to make certain you really are talking directly with one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst, founding partner of the law firm Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will know exactly how to maximize a financial compensation claim for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For information about current and former US Navy Ships or Submarines please review the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp .

For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma .

