U.S. News - Best Lawyers Names Maron Marvel Among 2020 'Best Law Firms'

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy is proud to announce that it again has been named among the nation's Best Law Firms for 2020, achieving rankings in the practice areas of mass tort, product liability, personal injury, and commercial litigation in five of the 10 metropolitan areas in which it practices.

Maron Marvel again has been ranked in Tier 1, the highest honor, in Jackson, Mississippi for mass tort, personal injury, and product liability litigation on behalf of defendants. The legal teams practicing out of the firm's offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilmington, Delaware, also were recognized among Best Law Firms for excellence in those same practice areas.

A program of U.S. News and Best Lawyers®, Best Law Firm rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process involving the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

The highest honor, a Tier 1 ranking, is based on a firm's overall evaluation. This is derived from a combination of its clients' impressive feedback, the high regard that lawyers in other firms in the same practice area have for the firm, and information that firms provide to Best Lawyers via a survey.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firm ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer named among The Best Lawyers in America©. Attorneys are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. For 2020, 17 Maron Marvel attorneys were named by their peers among the Best Lawyers in America.

About Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC – Founded in 1996, Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC is a national law firm based in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas. The firm serves as national, regional and local counsel in the areas of mass toxic tort, products liability, personal injury, environmental regulation and litigation. The firm represents public and private entities of all sizes and provides litigation services to companies in the areas of business and commercial litigation, including products liability, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, environmental regulation and personal injury. To learn more, visit the firm's website.

