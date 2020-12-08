U.S. News & World Report Announces 2021 Best Credit Cards Awards Winners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the winners of its Best Credit Cards Awards . The top cards for 2021 were recognized in nine card categories, with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card winning two awards each.

New this year is an editor's choice award: Best Credit Card for the New Normal. Chase Freedom Flex℠ was the winner in this category, which recognizes an affordable card for an uncertain economy. The card charges no annual fee and comes with a 0% introductory APR, as well as versatile rewards for everyday at-home purchases.

"The pandemic has forced many Americans to make lifestyle changes this year – most significantly impacting how they spend money. That's why it's a great time to evaluate whether they are getting value out of the rewards and features their credit cards offer them," said Beverly Harzog, credit card expert and consumer finance analyst at U.S. News. "Chosen from among hundreds of cards, the 2021 Best Credit Cards Awards winners stood above the rest in the benefits they offer and serve as a solid starting point for consumers looking for cards tailored to their needs."



The 2021 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards Winners:



Best 0% APR Credit Card – Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Best Airline Credit Card – Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card – Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Best Business Credit Card – Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Best Cash Back Credit Card – Chase Freedom Flex℠

Best Rewards Credit Card – Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best Student Credit Card – Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students

Best Travel Rewards Credit Card – Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best Credit Card for the New Normal (editor's choice) – Chase Freedom Flex℠



The winning cards were determined based on a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that includes factors such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs. To decide which card was best in each category, U.S. News scored top cards each month and compiled those scores to calculate annual scores. The 2021 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards winners earned the highest average scores in their respective categories in 2020.



U.S. News also publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice about comparing cards , maximizing rewards and much more .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives.

