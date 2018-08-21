U.S. News & World Report Announces Additions to Its Best Credit Cards of 2018

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced additions to its Best Credit Cards of 2018. To help consumers spend, save and manage their money responsibly, U.S. News evaluates credit cards across 21 categories, including Best Rewards Credit Cards and Best Cash Back Credit Cards.

"With so many cards available, it can be overwhelming to decide which is right for your personal financial situation," said Beverly Harzog, Consumer Finance Analyst and Credit Card Expert at U.S. News. "We've taken the guesswork out of the analysis, providing an apples-to-apples comparison of the best overall, rewards and cash back cards so people can objectively decide which is best for them."

U.S. News added nine new cards to Best Credit Cards of 2018, including the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card, which earns three points per dollar on travel with no annual fee, and the Ink Business UnlimitedSM Credit Card, which provides unlimited business earnings with 1.5 percent cash back and no annual fee.

Updates to the Best Credit Cards of 2018 also include:

Discover it® Cash Back



Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card



Chase Sapphire Reserve®



The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express



Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card



SunTrust Prime Rewards Credit Card



Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card

For consumers looking specifically at rewards cards, U.S. News added four cards to its Best Rewards Credit Cards. These include:



Discover it® Cash Back



Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card



The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express



Discover it® Student Cash Back

For Best Cash Back Credit Cards, U.S. News added four cards:



Capital One® Savor®



Discover it® Secured



Discover it® Student Cash Back



SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express

"Credit cards, when used responsibly, can open up new opportunities for spending and saving," continued Harzog. "This wave of newcomers highlights the best of what the market currently has to offer for everyday card use."

U.S. News selects cards based on a combination of factors including rewards rates, sign-up bonuses, annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees, and introductory and ongoing APR, with updated recommendations on a regular basis. Featured cards offer the best overall value for their intended use, including cash back or travel rewards, balance transfers or a low APR. U.S. News also publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice on comparing cards, maximizing rewards and much more.

About U.S. News & World Report

Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

