U.S. News & World Report Announces April's Best New Car Deals

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the list of April's Best New Car Deals. This month's list includes eight vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also provides April's Best Lease Deals and Best Used Car Deals.

"There are some mixed conditions out there for car shoppers," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Auto sales are softening, but interest rates are rising. We're seeing fewer low- and no-interest financing offers, but more cash back car deals. Cash back offers are especially good for consumers with credit scores that are too low to qualify for financing deals."

April's Best New Car Deals

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through April 30, 2019, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to May 2019.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

