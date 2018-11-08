U.S. News & World Report Announces November's Best New Car Deals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the list of November's Best New Car Deals. This month's list includes seven vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also provides November's best lease deals and best used car deals.

"We're seeing a lot of very attractive cash back deals this month," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "These deals, which don't typically require top credit scores to qualify for, are an easy way for buyers to lower the price of their new vehicle by thousands of dollars."

November's Best New Car Deals

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through November 30, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to December 2018.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

