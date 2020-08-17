U.S. News & World Report Announces Strategic Relationship With Crimson Education

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced a new strategic relationship with Crimson Education. As the world's leading university admissions support company, Crimson Education specializes in helping students get into their dream universities, whether it be for undergraduate or graduate programs. This joint effort is expected to allow both organizations to better provide articles, webinars, and other information for students and their families about best-fit universities, the academic experience, updates in education, and admissions metrics.

Over the past three decades, U.S. News has worked to provide students and their families with the most robust data on the education options available to them. This work has expanded to include the data-driven rankings of Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Graduate Schools, and more. Through USNews.com, users will be able to access Crimson Education's webinars, eBooks, and other content that will offer unique insights on the college search and application process. Crimson Education will also provide a 10% discount on its services to U.S. News College Compass ® subscribers. Crimson Education offers a comprehensive plan for individual students, laying out the steps, and providing access to the tools they need to succeed throughout high school. Students are paired with an expert team based on their personality and learning style. Crimson also works with undergraduate students and young professionals aiming for graduate programs.

"At U.S. News, we are committed to helping prospective students and their families in navigating the college search process," said Brian Kelly, editorial director and executive vice president of U.S. News. "This strategic relationship will allow us to further that mission by providing additional quality resources for college applicants."

"Since 2013, Crimson Education has supported students to stand out as top candidates as they follow the pathway towards their dream program and career," says Anjali Bhatia, director of Crimson Education in the United States. "We know how crucial college admissions information is in helping students find their best-fit universities, and we are thrilled to work with U.S. News & World Report. This strategic relationship allows us to provide applicants with the best information and services at each step of their journey."

Throughout the year, U.S. News also publishes editorial content specifically for college students on topics such as paying for college and choosing a major . Crimson also has a robust blog and YouTube channel , allowing students to explore college campuses virtually.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Crimson Education

Crimson Education is the world's leading admission support company specializing in helping students gain entry to the most competitive undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Crimson's personalized programs can include strategic guidance, essay mentoring, extracurricular & leadership advising, athletic recruitment navigation, test tutoring, and internship & research placements. Since its foundation in 2013, Crimson has had extraordinary admissions results. Crimson students have secured over 1400+ offers to the world's most competitive universities and postgraduate programs, including Stanford, MIT, Caltech, Johns Hopkins, UC Berkeley, UChicago, Oxford, Cambridge, and many others. Crimson has also helped students secure over $68M worth of scholarships and financial aid.

