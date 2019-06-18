U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2019-2020 Best Children's Hospitals

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, today released the 2019-20 Best Children's Hospitals rankings to help families with complex and rare conditions find the best medical care for their children. The 13th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The new edition highlights the top 50 centers in each of these 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery and urology.

Ten hospitals earned a place on the Honor Roll – a distinction awarded to pediatric centers that deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties. For the sixth consecutive year, Boston Children's Hospital claimed the top spot on the Honor Roll. It also landed at No. 1 in five of the 10 specialties; cancer, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology. Hospitals with No. 1 rankings in other specialties include Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (in diabetes & endocrinology and gastroenterology & GI surgery), Texas Children's Hospital (in cardiology & heart surgery and pulmonology & lung surgery) and Children's National Medical Center (in neonatology).

The 2019-20 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (tie)

3. Texas Children's Hospital (tie)

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

6. Children's National Medical Center

7. Nationwide Children's Hospital

8. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

9. Johns Hopkins Children's Center

10. Seattle Children's Hospital

Top Five Children's Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital

2. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

3. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

4. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

5. Boston Children's Hospital

Pediatric Cancer

1. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

2. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

3. Texas Children's Hospital

4. Nationwide Children's Hospital

5. Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Pediatric Neonatology

1. Children's National Medical Center

2. Boston Children's Hospital

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

5. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland

"While health care is rapidly changing, the objective of U.S. News' Best Children's Hospitals remains the same: provide families with a comprehensive and trusted starting point as they, in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals, search for the pediatric care they need," said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis and Managing Editor at U.S. News. "Our rankings, now in their 13th year, have always put parents and young patients at the front and center of our mission."

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. For more information about the 2019-20 rankings, please visit the FAQ.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. More than 100 medical directors, pediatric specialists and other experts provided input through methodology working groups. To obtain input from additional medical professionals as well as families, the data experts from U.S. News and RTI will host a panel discussion in Washington, D.C., on November 18 about the rankings. The panel is among the track of Pediatrics sessions included in this year's U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow summit, scheduled for November 17-19.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2020" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469937), available in stores mid-September.

For more information, visit Best Children's Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

