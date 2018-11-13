U.S. News & World Report Announces the Winner of the Best CPO Program Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled its 2019 Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award. Drawing on data from the U.S. News Best Used Cars rankings and the benefits offered by automakers' CPO programs, the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award highlights the CPO program that offers the most peace of mind for buyers. Lexus once again took home the top honors based on its lengthy warranty coverage, high level of CPO benefits and the dependability record of its pre-owned vehicles.

"With excellent warranty coverage and more than a few perks, the certified pre-owned program from Lexus continues to be the best option for shoppers who want a CPO vehicle," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "As an added bonus, Lexus' reliability record means that, while their CPO warranty is excellent, many owners will never need to use it."

The Lexus CPO warranty includes coverage for up to two years with no mileage limit and no deductible. Lexus CPO buyers can also take advantage of free roadside assistance and a free loaner car, as well as four complimentary factory maintenance service visits in their first two years or 20,000 miles of ownership. Lexus models tend to score very well in the U.S. News Best Cars Rankings, and Lexus has a brand dependability rating of five out of five from J.D. Power.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

