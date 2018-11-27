U.S. News & World Report Debuts Weekly "Wealth of Knowledge" Podcast

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest expansion of its Money channel, U.S. News & World Report today announced the debut of "Wealth of Knowledge," a new podcast hosted by consumer advice editor Antonio Barbera, featuring a rotating cast of personal finance experts.

The podcast lineup, available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and https://money.usnews.com/podcasts/wealth-of-knowledge-podcast, will feature:

Ryan Serhant , Star of "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Sell it Like Serhant," on How to Pick a Real Estate Agent

Ryan Serhant is a real estate broker and star of two shows on Bravo. Ryan led his New York City real estate team to more than $800 million in deals in 2017, and he is the author of a new book called "Sell It Like Serhant."

Fran Hauser , Best-Selling Author of "The Myth of the Nice Girl," on How to Advance Your Career

Fran Hauser is a long-time media executive, startup investor and best-selling author of "The Myth of the Nice Girl." She's held senior positions at some of the world's largest digital media businesses, including PEOPLE, InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, AOL and Moviefone. Now a startup investor, Fran was named one of Business Insider's "30 Women In Venture Capital to Watch in 2018."

Beverly Harzog , U.S. News Credit Card Expert and Consumer Finance Analyst, on How to Use Credit Cards to Your Advantage

Beverly began her career as a CPA. After getting into – and out of – significant credit card debt, she was inspired to dedicate her life to consumer advocacy and began a career in financial journalism. Beverly was a successful freelance journalist for over 20 years, writing about debt and consumer finance for major national magazines and custom publications. She's the bestselling author of five books, including award winners "The Debt Escape Plan" and "Confessions of a Credit Junkie."

"Our mission at U.S. News is to help individuals navigate complex decisions," said Kim Castro, executive editor at U.S. News. "'Wealth of Knowledge' addresses common financial questions on a range of topics, from careers and credit cards to investing and real estate, to help listeners make wise money decisions."

The new podcast is part of U.S. News' expanding Money channel, which provides rankings, tools and advice on Investing, Retirement, Careers, Real Estate and more. Earlier this year, U.S. News unveiled Best Credit Cards, a new section that provides in-depth information and guidance on credit cards. To learn more, visit www.usnews.com/money.

