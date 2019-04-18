U.S. News & World Report Honored In The 23rd Annual Webby Awards

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report announced today that its Travel and Cars platforms have been honored for Best General Websites – Travel and Best General Websites – Car Sites & Car Culture in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards.



Selected among the best from 13,000 entries this year, the Best Cars and Travel channels are emblematic of U.S. News' mission of empowering people to make more informed decisions. With rankings driven by research, the Best Cars channel attracted more than 71 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Similarly, the Travel platform evaluates industry expertise and traveler reviews to help nearly 5 million monthly visitors find their next vacation.



"We are thrilled to see the Webby Awards recognize the astounding work from our Travel and Cars rankings, which reflect our mission to help consumers make important car buying and travel decisions," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman of U.S. News. "In true U.S. News fashion, we will use this honor as motivation to create more of the expert content our readers crave."

The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, this year's Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide.



