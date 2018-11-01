U.S. News & World Report Identifies the 6 Best Cars to Buy Now

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled November's list of the Best Cars to Buy Now. To make U.S. News' monthly list, a car must meet three criteria: declining sales, strong manufacturer incentives and excellent scores in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings.

"As interest rates rise, car companies are cutting back on financing deals," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "However, manufacturers are using cash back deals to juice sales of slower selling models that still earn top scores in the U.S. News car rankings. The fact that you don't need a top-tier credit score to take advantage of these deals is a major benefit."

This month, U.S. News Best Cars has identified six cars and SUVs that not only offer hefty savings but are also a pleasure to own.

November 2018: The Best Cars to Buy Now

(Out of 10) Available Deal 2018 BMW 3 Series 8.7 Lease for $369 per month with $4,044 due at signing 2018 Chevrolet Sonic 8.7 $2,500 cash back; lease for $239 per month with $3,579 due at signing 2018 Ford Escape 8.7 $4,000 cash back in some regions or 0% financing for 60 months; lease for as low as $169 per month with $3,351 due at signing 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 8.5 $4,000 cash back or 0.9% financing for 60 months; lease for $269 per month with $2,699 due at signing 2018 Kia Sedona 8.3 $4,000 cash back or 0% financing for 66 months; lease for $309 per month with $2,999 due at signing 2018 Mazda3 8.5 $2,000 cash back or 1.9% financing for 60 months; lease for $199 per month with $1,999 due at signing

The cars on the U.S. News list of Best Cars to Buy Now have either year-over-year sales declines or slower-than-average sales growth, indicating a good negotiating position for shoppers. Vehicles on the Best Cars to Buy Now list are available with low interest rates and cash back offers, as well as special lease deals. Finally, all cars on the list have an overall score of at least 8.3 (out of 10) in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings.

Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through November 30, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to December 2018.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

