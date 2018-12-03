U.S. News & World Report Identifies the 6 Best Cars to Buy Now

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled December's list of the Best Cars to Buy Now. To make U.S. News' monthly list, a car must meet three criteria: declining sales, strong manufacturer incentives and excellent scores in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings.

"The shift in consumer interest from cars to SUVs and crossovers means that there are some very good deals on excellent cars," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Interest rates are expected to rise in 2019, so you should act now to compound your savings on a new car."

This month, U.S. News Best Cars has identified six cars and SUVs that not only offer hefty savings but are also a pleasure to own.

December 2018: The Best Cars to Buy Now

Model U.S. News Best Cars Rankings Score (Out of 10) Available Deal 2019 Chevrolet Cruze 8.5 Lease for $249 per month for 36 months with $4,059 due at signing; or $1,500 cash back 2019 Ford Fusion 8.5 0% financing for five years 2018 Kia Sedona 8.3 0% financing for 66 months; or up to $4,000 cash back 2018 Volkswagen Golf 8.6 Lease for $199 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing; or 1.9% financing for five years 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 8.3 Lease for $639 per month for 36 months with $5,833 due at signing 2018 Mazda3 8.5 Lease for $199 per month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing; 1.9% financing for 60 months or $2,500 cash back

The cars on the U.S. News list of Best Cars to Buy Now have either year-over-year sales declines or slower-than-average sales growth, indicating a good negotiating position for shoppers. Vehicles on the Best Cars to Buy Now list are available with low interest rates and cash back offers, as well as special lease deals. Finally, all cars on the list have an overall score of at least 8.3 (out of 10) in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings.

Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes, and these specials may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. These deals are valid through December 31, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to January 2019.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

