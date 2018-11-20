U.S. News & World Report Identifies the Best Vehicle Brands

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the Best Vehicle Brand awards. The awards recognize brand-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles, and they help consumers narrow their search for a new car.

The 2019 Best Vehicle Brand Winners

Mazda: Best Car Brand

Mazda cars include the MX-5 Miata, Mazda3 and Mazda6 and consistently earn excellent reviews from automotive journalists. All three cars offer entertaining performance, intuitive infotainment systems and upscale interiors.

Honda: Best SUV Brand

Even as its SUV lineup ages, Honda continues to give considerable value to SUV buyers in the subcompact, compact and midsize SUV segments. The Honda HR-V, CR-V and Pilot all give consumers the reliability, comfort and utility that SUV and crossover buyers demand.

Ford: Best Truck Brand

The Ford F-150 is not only the best-selling vehicle in the country, it also makes Ford the best truck brand. The F-150 stands out for its strong towing and hauling performance, as well as high-tech features that make towing easier and safer.

Porsche: Best Luxury Brand

There's more to Porsche than sports cars. Porsche, which consistently rates as one of the most reliable brands in the industry, offers a full lineup of impressive vehicles, including hybrids, two SUVs and the four-door Panamera Fastback. Luxury buyers will be impressed with the driver-oriented interiors across the Porsche lineup. Those interiors, plus the performance that is a Porsche hallmark, helped Porsche earn the Best Luxury Brand award.

"Most car shoppers start their car-buying process by choosing the brand they want to buy from," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Vehicle Brand awards give consumers a thoroughly vetted starting point so they can shop with confidence."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on the consensus of the automotive press, safety scores and reliability data.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

