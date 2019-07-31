U.S. News & World Report Names Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center Among Best Hospitals

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Baylor St. Luke's) has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2019-2020 according to U.S. News & World Report, including second in Houston and third in Texas. The announcement came days after The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) restored Baylor St. Luke's "deemed" status. The hospital ranked nationally in four adult specialties and rated high performing in six adult specialties and six procedures and conditions.

The Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor St. Luke's was ranked among the top 50 cancer centers in the country and received accreditations for excellence in patient services, staffing, and technology. The hospital was recognized as high performing in the following service areas:

Cancer

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery



These rankings are based on critical health elements, including patient survival and safety, hospital reputation, and care-related factors.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 30th year, are part of U.S. News' patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures. For the 2019-2020 rankings, U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions.

"We are honored to be recognized with this achievement. It is a testament to the dedication and compassion demonstrated by our physicians, nurses and staff on a daily basis," said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., president, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and CEO, CHI Texas Division.

About Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is an 881-bed quaternary care academic medical center that is a joint venture between Baylor College of Medicine and CHI St. Luke's Health. Located in the Texas Medical Center, the hospital is the home of the Texas Heart® Institute, a cardiovascular research and education institution founded in 1962 by Denton A. Cooley, MD. The hospital was the first facility in Texas and the Southwest designated a Magnet® hospital for Nursing Excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, receiving the award four consecutive times. Baylor St. Luke's also has three community emergency centers offering adult and pediatric care for the Greater Houston area.

