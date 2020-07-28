U.S. News & World Report Names Tampa General Hospital as Best in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has once again been recognized as the number one hospital in the Tampa/St. Petersburg metro area for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

This is the fifth year in a row that Tampa General has been named by U.S. News & World Report as Tampa Bay's top hospital. Tampa General also has been ranked as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in five medical specialties and is listed among the top five hospitals in Florida, according to the magazine.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

Tampa General is ranked as one of the nation's 50 top hospitals in these five medical specialties:

In addition, TGH was also rated as "high performing" in Cancer, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology.

"We are proud to have received this recognition, which is a true testament to the hard work and high-quality performance of our team members and physicians," said TGH President and CEO John Couris. "Quality is paramount at TGH, and we will not stop in our pursuit of excellence as we work toward becoming the safest and most innovative academic medical center in the country."

"Tampa General continues to lead the way in quality and innovation among hospitals across Florida and the Tampa Bay region," said John Touchton, TGH Board Chair. "The highly-skilled team of care givers are among the best in the country in many different specialties. Knowing that TGH is among the best in the country and state, and the top hospital in the Tampa Bay region, should provide great comfort to our community members when they find themselves or their loved ones in need of such high-caliber care."

For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care. "For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

For more information about the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ. The rankings will be published in the "Best Hospitals 2021" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469951), available in stores October 6.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1006-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 18 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

